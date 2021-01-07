Canelo Alvarez makes bold prediction for potential GGG trilogy

Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez has made a bold prediction for a potential trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo and “GGG” have fought twice before. The first bout ended with a controversial draw. The second also ended in controversy, as Canelo was awarded a decision some fans felt should have gone GGG’s way.

Whatever the case, Canelo is now ahead in his two-fight rivalry with GGG.

Despite the Mexican’s current lead over the Kazakhstani star, there’s still widespread talk of a third fight between them.

Canelo doesn’t seem overly thrilled with that idea, but forecasts a violent outcome if it happens.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I did my job already by beating him twice and right now, I want to stay at 168, and if [GGG] wants to move up, we’ll see what happens, if that’s what the fans really want,” Canelo said in an interview with The Ring (via MMA Mania). “I’m at 168 [pounds] and I don’t have to do any favors for anyone. I’m at 168 and our goal is to unify here.”

“I feel good right now, I feel strong. I feel like I’m at my peak and I continue working hard. If a fight happens a third time [with GGG], I feel so good that I most likely knock him out and do some serious damage.”

Canelo Alvarez is currently riding an impressive decision victory over England’s Callum Smith, which earned him the WBA (Super), The Ring, and vacant WBC super middleweight titles. GGG, on the other hand, is enjoying the momentum of an impressive knockout victory over the grossly outmatched Kamil Szeremeta, which happened to go down the night before Canelo’s win over Smith.

Do you think we’ll see a third fight between these two boxing legends? If so, who do you think will come out on top?