Drew Dober calls for a fight with Michael Chandler: “If Conor refuses I’m ready for the violence”

Drew Dober is calling for a fight with Michael Chandler.

It was at UFC Vegas 66 last Saturday night, December 17th, that Drew Dober (26-11 MMA) defeated Bobby Green (29-14 MMA) with an impressive knockout which put him back into the UFC lightweight rankings.

The 34 year old Dober now occupies the UFC’s No. 14 spot, previously held by Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA).

Following the victory, it took no time for the Nebraskan to callout Michael Chandler.

‘Iron’ (23-8 MMA) has struggled in his last 4 fights in the Octagon, claiming only 1 win against Tony Ferguson in May of this year at UFC 274.

Chandler most recently lost to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in November at UFC 281.

Prior to and following that loss, Chandler has had his sights set on calling out Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA).

Speaking with ‘ESPN’, ‘Iron’ reiterated that he wants to be on the other side of the Octagon when the Irishman makes his return:

“I do think that’s the fight to make. When you’re talking about Conor McGregor being on the other side of this two person engagement that we have to get into, Conor’s got every opportunity on the entire planet at his disposal. Does he need to come back? Absolutely not. Does he want to come back? We don’t know. That’s up to Conor. If he does want to come back, who in the heck else do you want to be standing on the other side of the octagon than me, right now, at this juncture?”

Apparently, should McGregor vs Chandler not happen, Drew Dober is willing and able to get in the cage with the Misssouri native next.

Dober took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following tweet:

I love competing against guys I respect and I've been a fan of his for years. If Conor refuses I'm ready for the violence pic.twitter.com/4mkxihiCyV — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) December 21, 2022

“I love competing against guys I respect and I’ve been a fan of his for years. If Conor refuses I’m ready for the violence.”

Dober is not one to trash talk and is perhaps a gentleman in the sport of MMA. Obviously in calling out Chandler, he’s also letting him know that he respects him.

Would you like to see a Chandler vs Dober match-up in 2023? What do you think that outcome would be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!