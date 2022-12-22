Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agree to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title.

Tyson Fury, 34, has a 33-0 record in the boxing ring, 24 of those by knockout.

Oleksandr Usyk, 35, has a 22-0 record in the ring, 13 by knockout.

The match-up will occur in 2023 but a date and venue had yet to be selected. Apparently offers have come in from the Middle East and Wembley Stadium in London to host the title fight.

‘Sky Sports Boxing’ put a statement out on ‘Twitter‘ confirming the match-up:

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title. 🗞️ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2022

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next for the undisputed world title.”

Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, spoke with ‘Sky Sports Boxing’, with the following statement:

“The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next. With Fury and Usyk we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of (garbage) back and forth.”

“Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent. And Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect. So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, (messing) around.

“So we’ll be able to make that happen. I’m very, very confident. As I said, the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights.”

Johnny Nelson, Boxing Columnist had this to say about the fight:

“Tyson Fury can prove his dominance as a world heavyweight king against Oleksandr Usyk, but Fury will be the man under pressure in the fight.”

“Usyk’s got an amazing reputation. Tyson Fury defied all the odds, continually doing so. I think it’s the perfect match-up for two unorthodox fighters. It’s going to split opinion.”

Nelson has already made his prediction on who will be the victor:

“In my opinion I’d say Tyson Fury will win. He’s too big, too smart, too strong, in and out of the ring.”

Fury is the WBC beltholder. ‘The Gypsy King’ has dominated in 2022, with victories against both Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

Usyk currently holds the other three major titles IBF, WBA and WBO. With only 1 boxing match in 2022, the Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in their rematch.

Are you excited about the heavyweight world title fight between Fury and Usyk? Who do you think will be crowned the winner?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!