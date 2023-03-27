Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reacts following UFC Hall of Fame announcement: “It’s cool, it’s an honor, man”

Donald Cerrone has given his thoughts on the announcement that he’ll be entering the UFC Hall of Fame later this year.

Last Saturday night at UFC San Antonio, UFC announced that Donald Cerrone will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer. He’ll be doing so as one of the biggest fan favourites in the history of the promotion, and perhaps the sport.

Regardless of his win/loss record, Cerrone has always been a great fighter. In addition, he’s always been willing to take on just about anyone in the Octagon.

He’s the kind of guy who is nearly impossible to dislike. So, it only makes sense for him to go into the HOF.

When the revelation was made in Texas, Cerrone was sat in the front row. He clearly didn’t expect the announcement and was visibly emotional when reacting to it.

In a backstage scrum, Cerrone went into more detail about how it made him feel.

“Throughout my career, everyone says ‘Future Hall of Famer, future Hall of Famer.’ It just like rattles off, you know?” Cerrone said. “It’s just words, it’s not a real thing until it’s a real thing, you know? It’s crazy. Man, I’m taken away and honored, to be honest. I don’t really have words to express. … I had no clue my family was even here, so that was another surprise.”

Cerrone reacts to HOF induction

“Now it’s sinking in to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m in the Hall,’” Cerrone said. “It’s cool, it’s an honor, man. I mean, you look across any major league sport, the Hall of Famers, that’s an important thing, man. To be with the greats of Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Urijah (Faber), the list goes – it’s not that big of a list, to be honest with you, in our game. To be hanging on the wall at the PI, it’s going to be cool.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

