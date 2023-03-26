Fighters react after Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone receives UFC Hall of Fame induction

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is set to be an inductee in the UFC Hall of Fame and many names within the MMA industry have sent congratulatory messages.

During the UFC San Antonio broadcast, it was announced that Cerrone will be making his way to the “Modern Wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame. Cerrone was in attendance when the announcement was being made, and his family embraced him in the crowd.

Donald Cerrone Gets His Flowers

A slew of fighters took to Twitter to respond to the news of “Cowboy’s” induction.

“What a legend @Cowboycerrone!”

“YES! Much deserved @Cowboycerrone. Congrats boss.”

“A true legend! Congrats @Cowboycerrone.”

Congrats @Cowboycerrone on a UFC Hall of Fame introduction. Very well deserved 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 26, 2023

“Congrats @Cowboycerrone on a UFC Hall of Fame introduction. Very well deserved.”

Hell ya @Cowboycerrone just got put in the hall of fame. Well deserved — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) March 25, 2023

“Hell ya @Cowboycerrone just got put in the hall of fame. Well deserved.”

“Congratulations @Cowboycerrone on the HOF nod! Legend.”

“That’s nice! Congrats @Cowboycerrone well deserved #halloffame #legend.”

“Congrats [Donald Cerrone].”

Well deserved to the legend of Cowboy Cerrone 🙏👊 https://t.co/nG5fa2yewB — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 25, 2023

“Well deserved to the legend of Cowboy Cerrone.”

Throughout his career, Donald Cerrone nabbed seven “Performance of the Night” bonuses, six “Fight of the Night” bonuses, three “Knockout of the Night” bonuses, and two “Submission of the Night” bonuses. The soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer closed his MMA career with 55 professional bouts. Of those bouts, 38 were contested under the UFC banner.

Back in July 2022, Cerrone explained his decision to retire during an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“I wouldn’t say (I fell) out of love (with MMA), I just fell out of love with training everyday and preparing for the fight and trying to learn new techniques. Like these new kids are so good and trying to keep up with them is f**king impossible. So like going to the gym every week and learning the new skills, like I’ve done it for so long… Now I just show up and go through the motions. You know? It’s like I’m tired of it.”