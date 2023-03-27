UFC president Dana White has questioned whether or not the promotion will return to Mexico later this year.

The current state of mixed martial arts in Mexico is incredibly positive. In addition to their many rising stars, the UFC is currently home to three Mexican world champions.

Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez all hold gold in one way or another. Grasso, in fact, even recently suggested that she wanted to defend her newly-won belt against Valentina Shevchenko later this year – in Mexico.

The UFC’s return to that part of the world has been heavily rumoured for a while now. Given that it’s such a promising market, you’d think they would move heaven and earth to make it happen.

However, in a recent media scrum, Dana White poured cold water on that idea for the time being.

“We would obviously love to get back to Mexico and do that, but I don’t know if it’s in the plans right now. We’re building a PI down there right now, and wait until you guys see that. I can’t wait to share that with you, actually. The renderings for the UFC PI in Mexico. It’s going to be badass. … We got three Mexican champions. We probably should be heading to Mexico, or at least doing a Cinco De Mayo, but that didn’t work out either.”

White questions UFC’s Mexico return

“Some of the baddest human beings to walk the face of the earth have come out of Mexico, and me being a huge boxing fan growing up too, Mexico’s always been an important market to me. It took longer than I expected it to, but – it did and it didn’t, I guess. I’m impatient and expect things a lot quicker than they happen. The UK and Mexico were both very important to me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you think about Dana White’s remarks? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!