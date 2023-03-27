Paddy Pimblett calls for rematch with Jared Gordon following successful surgery: “He only done well because me ankle was f**ked”

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has called out Jared Gordon for a rematch following their controversial first fight.

Back at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon in a controversial unanimous decision win. Despite his success, many fans and pundits felt as if he lost the bout quite clearly.

‘The Baddy’ disagreed in the immediate aftermath, and it seems as if that’s still the case. We haven’t seen him get back in the cage since and now, he’s revealed that he has undergone ankle surgery as a result of an injury sustained in the contest.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Liverpudlian went off on Gordon for a multitude of reasons.

“When I kicked Jared Gordon in the leg and he didn’t even check it properly, I put it back down and was like ‘S—, this would happen to me in the first round,” Pimblett said.

“This all happened in the first round of the fight, within the first minute. They said, ‘Oh, did you fight finish there,’ and I said ‘No, I’d done another two and a half rounds.’ They went ‘What?’ They said ‘You should’ve just sat on your stool and should have never carried on fighting.’ I was like ‘Are you mad? You think I’m some p—y?’”

“People are like, ‘Oh, Jared Gordon did so well,’” Pimblett said. “He only done well because me ankle was f—ed. You stupid t—t. And he’s just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, ‘Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.’ Well lad, Joe Solecki beat you, but you got a split decision. So shut your mouth.”

Pimblett calls out Gordon

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s—. I hope he watched this. You’re f—ing dogs—. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day. And I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

