Donald Cerrone discusses his history with Justin Gaethje

Donald Cerrone has some history with his UFC Vancouver foe Justin Gaethje.

Cerrone will be facing Gaethje in the main event of UFC Vancouver on Saturday, September 14. Neither fighter will hold back when the cage door closes, yet Cerrone spoke fondly of his opponent in an interview with James Lynch.

“He’s my buddy,” Cerrone said. “I hung out with him in Vegas for International Fight Week, we just drank beer at the pool all weekend. He’s my friend, we trained a lot together. Obviously, we’ve grown apart training-wise, and he trains somewhere different..but it should be fun.”

The pair used to train together in New Mexico, and Cerrone once knocked Gaethje out in a sparring session before Gaethje made his professional debut.

The fighter’s records speak for themselves. Cerrone’s 36-12 record includes 18 post-fight bonuses and a long list of stunning finishes. Gaethje is 20-2, and made his UFC debut 6 years after Cerrone but has certainly made up for lost time. He has more Fight of the Night bonuses than UFC wins and is known for his incredible durability and aggression.

Gaethje is riding a two-fight win streak after he obliterated Edson Barboza and James Vick — both in round one. Cerrone’s last fight was against Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. He lost this fight via doctor stoppage.

It’s hard to predict who will secure the victory in Saturday’s UFC Vancouver main event, but what we can expect is a night of violence, violence, and more violence! Want to know how to watch the card? Click here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/11/2019.