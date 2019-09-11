Jorge Masvidal says ‘heads are going to pop’ when his UFC 244 salary is revealed

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to get a serious payday for his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

The welterweight stars will collide on Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The highly anticipated matchup has been in the works since Nate Diaz called out ‘Gamebred’ following his unanimous win against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. They will be fighting for the self-devised ‘Baddest Motherf**ker Title,’ which will get chins wagging and paychecks flying.

Masvidal discussed his upcoming payday on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show:

“I’m getting paid and not played, that’s for sure,” Masvidal said (transcript via MMA Junkie) “Listen, your boy is happy. They took care of me.”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are some of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster. According to Masvidal, both fighters do their talking in the Octagon, not in press conferences, and that’s what brings so much value to their upcoming bout.

“There is going to a lot of b**ches coming out,” Masvidal said. “When I say b**ches, I’m not talking about my female listeners or fans, no. It’s particular individuals who are b**ches, who are attention wh**res, who are very salty individuals. They’re pretty salty, but when these numbers come out? Man, some heads are going to pop.”

Masvidal’s popularity has grown in the wake of his last two fights — both explosive finishes. First, he smashed Darren Till with a second-round KO finish in March then went on to destroy Ben Askren with a flying knee KO at UFC 239. He has been maximizing his rise to prominence and said he would only agree to a lucrative payout that reflects his value. It seems his plans have come together.

“F**k, I’m excited man,” he said. “There’s a reason why all these guys are salty and hating and bringing up my name because I’m the motherf**king main event man. People want to see me fight.”

How much do you think Jorge Masvidal is getting paid for UFC 244?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/11/2019.