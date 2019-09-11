Colby Covington: ‘There might be a brawl’ at American Top Team

Colby Covington is a proud member of American Top Team. Unfortunately, Covington has become increasingly at odds with many of his American Top Team stablemates — particularly his long-time friend and fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, and recent lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier.

Over the last few weeks, Covington has taken very public shots at both Masvidal and Poirier, and the pair have not hesitated to fire back. In fact, both Masvidal and Poirier have hinted things could get tense if they encounter Covington at American Top Team.

”This dude needs to slow down, I mean he knows better than most who the fuck I am,” Masvidal told Ariel Helwani of Covington. “I’ll be at the gym.”

“When I see you again at the gym it’s on sight [Colby Covington],” Poirier wrote on Instagram. “I promise you.”

Speaking on Chael Sonnen’s podcast this week, Covington commented on his souring relationship with his American Top Team peers. He says its possible there will be a brawl in the gym in the coming days.

“Things are definitely going to be weird,” Covington said of the atmosphere at American Top Team. “It comes out of jealousy and bitterness, Uncle Chael. These guys are wishing they could do what I do and they’re mad at where I’m at and what I do for a living. They wish they could make the pay checks. There is going to be a little jealously. There might be a brawl at ATT. We might come to blows. I’m prepared for anything.”

Covington concluded with a warning to his estranged training partners:

“These guys are talking a lot but they know what would happen if they stepped to me,” he said. “I’d beat their asses. I’m not to worried about them. They’ve got to worry about me.”

What do you think will come of this growing rift between Colby Covington and his American Top Team stablemates?

