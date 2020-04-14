Dominick Reyes declares himself the “uncrowned king” of the light heavyweight division

Dominick Reyes believes he’s the uncrowned king of the light heavyweight division.

Reyes is coming off a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247 where he’s confident he won that fight. Although the judges never game him the nod, fans and fighters praised the challenger for his performance.

Since the loss, many have wondered if Reyes will get an immediate rematch. Sam Alvey, Reyes’ training partner said it appeared Jan Blachowicz would be getting the shot. Yet, when the UFC returns to normal, “The Devastator” says he and Jones have to run it back.

“We have to do it again. We have to. I am the uncrowned king. Honestly, the people’s champ is getting treated better than the regular champ right now. I said it right after the fight, I am the uncrowned king,” Reyes said to MyMMANews. “98% of the world agrees. Little kids, old ladies, people who don’t watch fighting, everybody is in agreement that I won that fight. You don’t need experts. But, it’s the experts that are trying to make up things to say I didn’t win the fight. It’s ridiculous.”

Dominick Reyes believes he out game-planned Jon Jones and his team while hurting the champ several times in the fight. Yet, the judges never gave the fight to him for whatever reason.

“No matter how you slice it, 3-2 is 3-2. You can divvy it up however you want but 3-2 is 3-2. There is nothing else to be said. To be the champ you have to beat the champ, blah, blah, blah. Alright, cool. I hurt him multiple times in that fight, I didn’t get hurt one time. I never felt like I was truly in danger. In the fifth round, I wasn’t dead tired,” he explained. “I was playing prevent defense. Okay, don’t get knocked out and I’m the world champion. I’m using tactics and fighting smart. I out game-planned Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson. It’s crazy. Then I don’t get the dub. This guy has to fight me again. If not, I will just go to his house and slap him.”

In the end, Dominick Reyes knows a rematch will happen and already has lofty goals for after the scrap.

“We would be talking about a trilogy fight at the Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Dominick Reyes that he is the uncrowned champion of the light heavyweight division? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.