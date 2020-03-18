Dominick Reyes’ training partner says immediate rematch with Jon Jones is unlikely

It appears Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes 2 will not happen next, according to UFC light heavyweight, Sam Alvey, a training partner of Reyes’.

Jones and Reyes fought in the main event of UFC 247 where it was “Bones” who won a very close decision. Yet, for many fighters and fans, they thought Reyes did enough and should have been awarded the belt.

Since the fight, many have wondered what would be next for Jones. The rematch with Reyes was something that made sense. But, after Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson, the Pole called for his shot.

For Alvey, he says after continuing to train with Reyes and talking to him, all signs point to Jones taking on Blachowicz next.

“I don’t think he is getting the rematch. Jon wants Blachowicz. I think we will see Blachowicz get Jones and we will see Reyes fight Corey Anderson. Anderson doesn’t want to fight Dom but he doesn’t have a choice,” Alvey said to BJPENN.com. “If and when he beats Corey, Dom will get the rematch. Although I think Dom won the fight and deserves an immediate rematch, all signs point to it not happening, unfortunately.”

Currently, there is no talk of who Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title next. But, having Reyes fight Anderson and Bones fight Blachowicz fight certainly makes sense.

Regardless, Alvey says Reyes is still in the gym training and continuing to get better. For him, he says being able to train with him daily adds confidence to his game.

“It is inspiring. I know how well I can do against him and I can compete and beat the best in the world. I have to do what I know I can do,” he concluded.

