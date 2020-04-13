Coach: Carlos Condit will fight in 2020, wants “money fights”

Carlos Condit has not fought since UFC 232 in December of 2018, but expect that to change this year.

Condit, who is currently on a five-fight losing skid, where he has lost to the likes of Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, and Neil Magny, was expected to return against Mickey Gall in December. Yet, a detached retina forced him to pull out of the contest, which has yet to be re-booked.

According to his coach, Mike Winkeljohn, Condit has the fire back in him to fight again. He believes the former interim welterweight champion will step foot back in the Octagon this year.

“I think you may very well see Carlos Condit fight this year. He’s training and Carlos has that fire,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “He’s just a fighter and had some bumps in the road behind the scenes that slowed him down a little bit. But, I think you will see Carlos fight before the end of the year.”



Although Condit is on a losing skid, he still is a big name. He’s also the former WEC welterweight champion. In his career, the now 35-year-old has beaten the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, and Jake Ellenberger among others.

When Condit does fight again, Winkeljohn knows he won’t be fighting a top-ranked opponent. Yet, the hope is “The Natural Born Killer” will get a big name or a big-money fight to reward him for all the years he has put in.

“Carlos is all about challenging himself. I haven’t had a conversation with him about it but my guess would be he wants big fights,” he explained. “For him, I want him to get a money fight as I want Carlos Condit to make some big money as he has done so much in the UFC so I’d love for him to get that back. Carlos just wants to fight anybody.”

For now, given the UFC is on indefinite hiatus, Condit will not be getting a fight anytime soon. But, expect the former interim champ to fight in 2020.

Who do you think Carlos Condit should fight in his return to the Octagon?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.