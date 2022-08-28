Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson confirms he will continue fighting: “I ain’t done”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will not end his combat sports career just yet.

“Rampage” has long cemented his legacy in MMA. He’s always been a fan favorite pretty much everywhere he goes. His accolades include a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship run and the Season 10 Bellator Light Heavyweight Tournament Championship.

With that said, Jackson is now 44 years old and he hasn’t had nearly the success he had been used to during his prime. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four MMA outings.

“Rampage” has been flirting with a potential boxing match with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs but nothing has materialized.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Jackson said that he doesn’t want to end his combat sports career on a sour note (h/t MMAJunkie).

“No, man. I ain’t done,” Jackson said. “I’m not happy with my performance in my last fight. I can’t leave MMA fans like that. … Yeah, I’m going to leave this sport a little better. … Like I said, I’m in talks with fighting Shannon (Briggs), finally. That fight has been almost a year in the making. I want to do some boxing before I retire. … I might do MMA, but I want to do boxing. I’m getting up there. I’m 44, man. I’m getting up there. My knees (hurt) from wrestling. When you’re doing MMA, a lot of people want to take you down.”

“Rampage” is talking about his December 29, 2019 bout against Fedor Emelianenko in Saitama, Japan. Jackson was stopped in the first round via TKO and many agreed that his performance left a lot to be desired.

After the bout, Jackson’s run under the Bellator banner came to an end. Time will tell what’s next for Jackson and we’ll be sure to keep you updated once something surfaces.

