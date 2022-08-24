Luke Rockhold blasts Jake Paul over UFC 278 comments: “Go back in your f****** hole before I f****** smack the s*** out of you”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has blasted Jake Paul.

At UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, the 37-year-old returned to action. The co-main event against Paulo Costa was Rockhold’s first fight since 2019. Despite the layoff, the former UFC champion looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

In the co-main event in Utah, the middleweights went to war. Both men were rocked and bloodied in the contest, well, Costa got Rockhold’s blood on him, anyway. After 15 minutes of action, the Brazilian earned the win by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, Luke Rockhold retired in the octagon. Despite coming up short, the 37-year-old was praised for his performance. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier likened the fight to a fairytale ending for the former titleholder.

However, Jake Paul wasn’t as impressed. On fight night, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to bash Luke Rockhold for his performance. The YouTuber-turned-boxer called the fight “embarrassing”, and stated he could beat both.

Now, the former UFC champion has responded to ‘The Problem Child’ on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Rockhold made it clear that he has no interest in hearing Paul talk, or giving him attention.

The 37-year-old also stated that Jake Paul’s comments show his true colors after the YouTuber has tried to be a fighter advocate. Lastly, Rockhold went after the boxer for trying to attack his performance, when he’s never fought in MMA.

“I’ve seen him stand up for respect for the sport. But then the hate kind of got to him and made him feel insecure about his hate, and so he tried to put that off on me, because of obviously my cardiovascular system in the altitude. But motherf*****, you’re doing handicapped fighting. So don’t talk. And you’re finding guys that are smaller than you, everything you’re doing. I don’t think I really opened my mouth about you, don’t open your mouth about me. You just don’t f****** understand what fighting is.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“Boxing is boxing. Putting these f****** puffy little pads on your hands and all you’ve got to worry about their f****** hands. Think about elbows, think about knees, think about grappling, think about kicks, think about f****** every goddamn thing you could think about. Put you in a state of reality, which you’ve lost touch with.”

Luke Rockhold concluded, “The reality of the modern-day, people like that, he thinks he’s like a f****** [Muhammad] Ali. Shut the f*** up. Go back in your f****** hole before I f****** smack the s*** out of you.”

