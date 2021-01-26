Diaz bros athletic recovery coach sends a warning to Dustin Poirier: “You messin with the most dangerous team”

Jose Garcia, the athletic recovery coach of the Diaz bros, has sent a warning to Dustin Poirier following his recent victory at UFC 257.

Poirier squared off with Conor McGregor for a second time on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘The Diamond’ and ‘Notorious’ had previously collided in a featherweight contest in 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Dustin Poirier was able to exact his revenge on Conor McGregor last weekend, defeating the former two-division champion way of second round TKO.

Immediately following his sensation win, Poirier received a callout of from the youngest Diaz bros, Nate.

“I’m training to whoop ur ass next. Be about it don’t talk about it.” – Diaz wrote to Poirier on Twitter.

Dustin Poirier discussed a potential Nate Diaz matchup during Saturday’s UFC 257 post-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi.

“I always wanted to whip Nate Diaz’s ass. That interests me. I’m sure something will make sense. But just right now, I don’t… Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of sh*t online. I just got to go back home and we’ll see.”

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were previously set to collide at UFC 230 in November of 2018. Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘The Diamond’ suffered an injury and the bout was ultimately cancelled.

Most recently, the Diaz bros athletic recovery coach took to social media where he shared the following warning for ‘The Diamond’.

“Dustin Poirier, how you doin baby girl 😈 you talking big smack in the hospital broken from Conor. You owe him this clout he gave you chance after he KO you on your first bout. You died in there got finished👊🏾 You messin with the most dangerous team.”

