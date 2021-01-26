Henry Cejudo shares some advice for Conor McGregor following UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier

Recently retired former UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo has shared some advice for Conor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday in Abu Dhabi for a rematch with Poirier. The former lightweight title holders had previously collided in a featherweight contest in 2014, with the Irishman earning a first round finish.

Saturday’s rematch proved to be a much different fight and Dustin Poirier ultimately walked away with a second round TKO victory.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, tuned in to watch the UFC 257 main event. Following Poirier’s upset, ‘Triple C’ would share some advice for ‘Notorious’.

“Main event, Conor McGregor… Conor McTapper, I’m sorry and Dustin Poirier. Again, leaning into the same thing, Conor McGregor you cannot just continue to keep pressing people off the karate stance. It’s the same reason why I came away from it. Even though Daniel Cormier says I have the best karate stance in MMA, I had to lean away from it cuz it is a little too dangerous.” Henry Cejudo said. “So if I was to give him some advice, I’d tell him ‘Man continue with the same stance but just become better at distance.'”

Cejudo continued:

“Because people now know that that front leg kick is there. That calf kick has made guys like Justin Gaethje successful. Which in my opinion he’s the one that started it. Marlon Moraes hit me with it, which you learn from these things and you are able to adjust. This is how you evolve as a fighter.”

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. At the time of his rather shocking retirement, ‘Triple C’ was the promotions reigning and defending flyweight and bantamweight champion.

