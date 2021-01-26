Conor McGregor gets long medical suspension after Dustin Poirier KO loss

After suffering his first career loss by knockout, Conor McGregor is receiving the longest medical suspension of his career.

Entering into his highly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier that capped off UFC 257 this past Saturday, Conor McGregor had only suffered defeat via submission. For the fifth loss of his near-30 fight career, “The Diamond” would change that.

After working the Irishman’s leg early and often during their clash, Poirier would eventually put away his opponent with punches in the second frame. The early effects of the damage to McGregor’s leg were enough to earn him a medical suspension of 180 days according to MMA Junkie.

As for Poirier, as well as many others, he’s suspended for a mere week just as a precautionary resting period.

Among the rest of the participants at UFC 257, Conor McGregor along with Matt Frevola stand as the longest to be sidelined. The full medical suspension report can be seen below.

Dustin Poirier: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Conor McGregor: Suspended 180 days or until right tibia/fibula x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Michael Chandler: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Dan Hooker: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.

Joanne Calderwood: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Jessica Eye: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left brow laceration

Makhmud Muradov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”

Andrew Sanchez: Suspended 180 days or until nasal and right tibia/fibula x-rays are cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Amanda Ribas: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.

Arman Tsarukyan: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left brow and scalp laceration.

Matt Frevola: Suspended 180 days or until right hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Brad Tavares: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”

Julianna Pena: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Sara McMann: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”

Marcin Prachnio: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”

Khalil Rountree: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left ankle pain.

Movsar Evloev: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).

Nik Lentz: Suspended 45 days with 21 days no contact for right brow laceration.

Amir Albazi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”