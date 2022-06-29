Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Henry Cejudo’s callouts of current UFC champions Aljamain Sterling and Alex Volkanovski

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s chances against Aljamain Sterling and Alex Volkanovski.

After re-entering the USADA testing pool a few months ago, it probably isn’t going to take long for Henry Cejudo to get back into a UFC title fight. After all, when he first retired in 2020, he was a two-weight world champion who had successfully defended the strap at both bantamweight and flyweight.

‘Triple C’ is expected to go after both Sterling and Volkanovski in an attempt to reclaim what he never lost, and according to his former foe Demetrious Johnson, he has a pretty good chance of getting back to the top of the mountain.

“If he was to fight Aljamain Sterling, I think he poses a lot of problems to Aljamain Sterling because, one, his wrestling is legit, his hands are legit, and Henry Cejudo, he’s a gamer,” Johnson said. “Like, he’ll go out there and he’s gonna push the pace and try to win the fight. Obviously, right now Henry Cejudo’s got that dad bod, so he’s gonna have to shred all that baby weight, and I’m sure he can do it. It’s all about does the athlete want to do it, in my opinion.

“I think [fighting for the featherweight title] is gonna be a harder thing to do because Volkanovski is, I think, the bigger guy, and Volkanovski has been more active. And I think the weight discrepancy is going to be there for Volkanovski, right? Do I think Henry Cejudo has the talent and skillset and the mindset to beat Volkanovski? Absolutely, it’s a fight, but Volkanovski has been active, he’s been fighting killers. He’s fought Max Holloway two times.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you think Henry Cejudo can defeat Aljamain Sterling or Alex Volkanovski upon returning to the UFC?

