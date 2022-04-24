Aljamain Sterling reacts after Henry Cejudo announces he is returning to the UFC bantamweight division

Aljamain Sterling has responded to Henry Cejudo’s return claims and he isn’t exactly buying it.

Cejudo retired from pro MMA competition back in May 2020. He announced his retirement following a second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to successfully defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship. “Triple C” made it clear that he’d consider a return for the right price.

Cejudo recently revealed that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool. At first, he was taking aim at UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski.

I'm gonna talk to @AliAbdelaziz00 tomorrow about re-entering the USADA pool… Volkanovski: He's got no competition at FTW after Max Aljo & TJ: I could beat both those dudes for the title I never lost It's time for The Return of the King 👑 NEW EP: https://t.co/s0CfnTvFOo pic.twitter.com/E3kk41srtv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

@alexvolkanovski you’ve inspired me to come back. When it comes to wrestling…you couldn’t pin a tweet. I would take you down and choke you out quicker than a McGregor relapse. Sign the contract. https://t.co/3gX1oI1bNO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Of course, Cejudo has taken aim at just about everybody from Conor McGregor to UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo referred to the bantamweights as “tomato cans” and said he’s gunning for Sterling’s title.

I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender Bitch @funkmasterMMA @danawhite https://t.co/uyCaRMXDMf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

The tweet apparently tickled Sterling.

Later on, the “Funk Master” said he’d gladly welcome Cejudo back inside the Octagon if he’s actually sincere about making a comeback.

If he wants to lose one of those C’s, I’ll gladly demote him. Let me know when you’re serious, Champ 😉 https://t.co/vWmmshs1cz — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 23, 2022

Sterling is fresh off a split decision victory over Petr Yan in their rematch earlier this month. With the win, Sterling now lays claim to being the undisputed UFC Bantamweight Champion. Yan held the interim gold going into their second showdown.

Time will tell whether or not Henry Cejudo will indeed go through with a return.