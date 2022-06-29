Dana White reacts to Mateusz Gamrot’s callout of Justin Gaethje: “Yeah, I think what I love is I love Gamrot-Dariush“

UFC president Dana White pictures Mateusz Gamrot taking on Beneil Dariush as opposed to Justin Gaethje in his next fight.

Last Saturday night, Mateusz Gamrot solidified his position as a bonafide lightweight contender with an absolutely thrilling win over Arman Tsarukyan at the UFC Apex. Some have disputed the nature of the scoring but at the end of the day, Gamrot was the one who had his hand raised in victory.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, Gamrot called out Justin Gaethje in a fight that just about everyone would be interested in seeing on some level.

While we imagine Dana White would also be eager to watch those two slug it out, he told Kevin Iole in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports that he has a different opponent in mind for the Polish sensation.

“The main event was high level. Incredible. I mean, just an amazing fight, and you’re talking about, what, number 11 and number 12 in that division. You know what I mean? So yeah, it was special.”

“Yeah, I think what I love is, I love Gamrot/Dariush when [Dariush] comes back.”

While it’s not conclusive, you’d have to think that this means White has moved on from his plan of booking Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev – perhaps giving us an indication that Makhachev will instead be moving on to a showdown with Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title later this year.

Either way, though, it’s really hard to go wrong with matchmaking in the 155-pound division, and that’s especially true when you’ve got absolute hammers like Mateusz Gamrot walking around.

What do you think is the next best step for Mateusz Gamrot? Would you prefer to see him go to war with Justin Gaethje or go head to head with Beneil Dariush when the latter returns from injury?