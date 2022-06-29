Former UFC champion Bas Rutten offers to train Tommy Fury for Jake Paul: “I think we can do some damage”

Former UFC champion Bas Rutten has offered to help train Tommy Fury heading into his fight against Jake Paul.

While he may have been denied entry into the United States ahead of their scheduled press conference, it does seem as if Tommy Fury is still hellbent on trying to end the rise of Jake Paul. The pair have been going back and forth at one another for months now and on August 6, they’re scheduled to finally put an end to their rivalry one way or the other at Madison Square Garden.

Alas, before they collide in New York City, there’s still work to be done as Fury continues his training – with Karate Combat’s Bas Rutten wanting to be a part of it.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I would love to train Tommy Fury, are you kidding?

“S**t, for the Fury family; I love Tyson. Major fan of this guy and I think [that] we can do some damage.

“Yeah, it would be great. I’ll be in the corner. Yeah, at least he has a cornerman.”

Rutten went on to suggest that taking part in Jake Paul’s mind games wouldn’t be the worst idea for Tommy Fury.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think if he can get inside his head and show a few things that I had and that I was very successful with against really good boxers in Holland.

“Then a guy like that who has already picked up really great boxing while he picks that up really fast and he’s going to use that to his advantage.”

Quotes via GiveMeSport

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you can bet all eyes will be on NYC if Fury vs Paul goes ahead as planned later this summer.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think of Bas Rutten possibly helping to train Tommy Fury ahead of his encounter with Jake Paul?