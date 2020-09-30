Daughter of Frank Mir signs with First Round Management, set for pro MMA debut at age 17

Bella Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir, has signed with First Round Management and is set to make her MMA debut.

Just 17 years old, Bella Mir has officially signed her deal with FRM, according to her father’s manager Malki Kawa. The signing was made official in an Instagram post, with a note that the younger Mir will be making her professional mixed martial arts debut in October.

This one is a good one… please help me in welcoming 17 yr old @ladymir11 Bella Mir to the @firstroundmgmt family. Bella’s happens to be the oldest daughter of 2x heavyweight champion and first Cuban champion ever in the @ufc, @thefrankmir. Now here’s the best part: bella is regarded as the best athlete in Las Vegas, male or female, her dad has been training her for years, and well… she’s making her pro debut next month‼️ skies the limit and here’s to the real future of the women’s divisions everywhere! I’d say welcome to the fam, but you’ve been family! #mir #mma #womanpower #fightlikeagirl

As Kawa notes in his post, Frank Mir has been training Bella for years. That’s one of the top heavyweights of all time, so she has been training with someone who knows the game inside out. Bella is a talented athlete and at age 17 the sky is the limit for her. Of course, she still has much to prove in MMA. But she has been training with all the right people in Las Vegas while preparing for her pro debut, including former UFC fighter Sarah Kaufman.

Just looking through the younger Mir’s Instagram and you can see that she is a multi-sport athlete who appears to be naturally gifted at sports. Her dad was a UFC champion and is a BJJ black belt, so she’s preparing for her MMA debut with the best of them. She has plenty of potential in the sport and it will be fun to see how her career blossoms over the years.

How do you think Bellar Mir, the daughter of Frank Mir, will fare in MMA?