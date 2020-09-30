Jan Blachowicz open to superfight with Israel Adesanya

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz says he is open to a superfight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz won the vacant 205lbs title when he knocked out rival Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of this past weekend’s UFC 253 card. In the main event, Adesanya defended his middleweight crown with a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa. With both fighters competing on the same night and with both having terrific performances, the question that naturally is on a lot of people’s minds is whether Blachowicz could one day fight Adesanya.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 253, Blachowicz said that he is open to a rematch with Adesanya, who has spoken about potentially moving up to 205lbs in the past.

“Yeah, he said that before (moving up in weight). See, you’ve got another one. Why not? We can try to do it. I’m open. But give me two weeks break, okay?” Blachowicz told reporters (via MMAFighting.com).

It seemed that Adesanya would most likely be interested in moving up to 205lbs to fight his social media rival Jon Jones, but perhaps Adesanya would be willing to fight Blachowicz if the UFC wanted to book the fight. For Adesanya, he’s one of the best fighters in the world and is closing in on that top of the sport’s top pound-for-pound ranks. But if he wants to become No. 1, it could be argued that winning a second belt would put him over the edge.

For now, it seems likely that Blachowicz will fight the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos, who by the way, already has a KO win over Blachowicz from last year. There are plenty of challengers already waiting for Blachowicz at 205lbs, and Adesanya could be added to that list very soon.

Would you be interested in a superfight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya?