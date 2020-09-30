Conor McGregor announces “martial arts sparring match” with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has announced a December 12 “martial arts sparring match” with fellow UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier have been linked in recent days after the Irishman invited his American rival to Dublin to compete in a charity exhibition match.

December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins.

Open weight, unified rules.

I will arrange all travel fare for you and family.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation.

Charity Mixed Martial Arts! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC,” McGregor wrote to Poirier. “I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition.’

“December 12th in the Point Depot, Ireland,” McGregor added in a followup fight, proposing the details of the fight. “No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Poirier promptly accept this suggestion from McGregor, with the obvious hurdle being that both are under contract with the UFC, and are not allowed to fight elsewhere.

I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

“I’m in,” Poirier wrote in response to McGregor. “Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this.”

While it’s hard to say if this charity event will actually happen, McGregor is treating it like a certainty.

On Wednesday, the Irish MMA superstar took to Twitter to claim its happening on December 12—specifying that it will be a televised “sparring session” rather than a legitimate fight, which could in theory allow the pair to skirt their UFC contracts.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

“Martial art sparring match in aid of charity,” McGregor wrote in a Tweet the included a poster for the event. “Dublin, December 12th 2020. Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier. List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome.”

Interestingly, UFC President Dana White recently claimed that he’s offered both McGregor and Poirier fights—presumably against each other—in the UFC’s Octagon. Suffice it to say that it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Do you think Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will actually spar for charity this December?