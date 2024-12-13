Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley
UFC star Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley following their recent war of words.
This weekend, the legend that is Cub Swanson will make his return to the Octagon. He’ll do so when he goes up against Billy Quarantillo, with his hope being that he can prove he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level in mixed martial arts.
Another man who is competing on this card is Joaquin Buckley, who will battle Colby Covington in the main event of the evening. What some fans may not know, however, is that Swanson and Buckley got into a war of words on social media recently. It was focused on Swanson taking exception to Buckley saying he’d knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre, which Cub found to be disrespectful.
In a recent media scrum, Swanson opened up on his relationship with Buckley.
Swanson wants Buckley apology
“I stand by what I said,” Swanson told reporters. “I don’t think the younger guys should be disrespecting the older guys. That’s just what I think. I think that the people that paved the way always deserve some respect.
“I’m sure I will [run into him], and I’m not going to back down from what I said. I was a fan of his until he opened his mouth a little bit. I’ve got no ill will towards him, but like I said, I think people need to show respect.”
“An apology for calling me a ‘ho,’ because that’s one thing I’m not,” Swanson said when asked what he needs to make peace with Buckley. “I’ve stayed true to myself, I’ve stayed true to who I am my entire career, so the name-calling was just a little over the line. But I was a fan of his until that moment.”
