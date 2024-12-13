UFC star Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley following their recent war of words.

This weekend, the legend that is Cub Swanson will make his return to the Octagon. He’ll do so when he goes up against Billy Quarantillo, with his hope being that he can prove he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level in mixed martial arts.

Another man who is competing on this card is Joaquin Buckley, who will battle Colby Covington in the main event of the evening. What some fans may not know, however, is that Swanson and Buckley got into a war of words on social media recently. It was focused on Swanson taking exception to Buckley saying he’d knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre, which Cub found to be disrespectful.

In a recent media scrum, Swanson opened up on his relationship with Buckley.