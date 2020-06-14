Dana White believes Amanda Nunes doesn’t get enough respect “because she’s a woman”

UFC president Dana White believes that UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes doesn’t get as much respect as she should get “because she’s a woman.”

When it comes to the topic of the GOAT in mixed martial arts, typically the names that are brought up by pundits include the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, and Conor McGregor, to name a few. It’s rare to see any women included in the discussion, even someone as dominant as Nunes is. Most analysts have Nunes atop their women’s MMA GOAT list, but not their overall GOAT list in MMA.

TMZ Sports recently interviewed White and asked him why he thinks that is. According to the UFC bossman, Nunes is typically omitted from the GOAT discussions because she is a woman.

“I think it’s because she’s a woman, to be honest with you,” White said.

The UFC president then went on to rip the MMA media, which is predominantly male, and further praised Nunes for her dominance inside the Octagon.

“First of all, let’s start here. Most of these guys that cover the sport don’t know sh*t about the sport, anyways. Half of these guys have never been in a fight in their life. Not even half — 99.9 percent of them have never been in a fight in their life, and the .1 percent got beat up a few times. That’s about it,” White said.

“So I think that’s part of the reason, but it’s getting very hard now for people not to start respecting her, especially after this last performance (against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250). And when she fought Germaine de Randamie (at UFC 245), people were like, ‘She looked awful human in that fight, she looked human.’ What? She fought the greatest female striker ever. She fought the greatest female striker ever and she won the fight. What do you guys want from the woman? And then this last fight against an unbelievably tough, durable Spencer, she put on an absolute clinic.”

