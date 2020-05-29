Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till betting odds released

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has opened up as a small favorite over Darren Till for their summer showdown.

It was revealed this week by Combate that the UFC is targeting a middleweight pairing between Whittaker and Till to headline an event on Fight Island on July 25. The pair were previously scheduled to headline the UFC Dublin card in August, but like all international UFC events, that fight card was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Whittaker vs. Till on deck for Fight Island, the oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the fight. Check them out below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Robert Whittaker -135

Darren Till +115

Whittaker opened up as a -135 betting favorite. That means a $135 bet would win you $100. As for Till, he opened up as a +115 betting underdog. A $100 bet on Till would win you $115.

Whittaker (20-5) was the UFC middleweight champion before dropping his belt via knockout to Israel Adesanya last October at UFC 243. Whittaker was riding a nine-fight win streak before the loss to Adesanya, including notable wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Ronaldo Souza, and Uriah Hall. Despite losing to Adesanya, Whittaker remains one of the top middleweights in the world, and a win over Till could garner him another title shot.

Till (18-2-1) is coming off of a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 last November. That was his middleweight debut which came on the heels of back-to-back losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal at welterweight. Despite the losses at 170lbs, Till looked great in his middleweight debut and is one of the biggest names in the division. With a victory here over Whittaker, Till could very well get the next title shot against rival Adesanya later this year.

Who do you like at these odds, Robert Whittaker or Darren Till?