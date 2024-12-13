Colby Covington goes after LeBron James in latest rant

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after basketball legend LeBron James in his latest rant ahead of UFC Tampa.

This weekend, Colby Covington will make his return to the Octagon. In the wake of his loss to Leon Edwards, many have been left to wonder whether or not he still has what it takes to compete at the elite welterweight level. This weekend, he’ll try and prove himself in a huge collision with rising contender Joaquin Buckley.

Of course, as we know, Covington is known for being a controversial figure. He lives to wind people up, whether it be other fighters, the media, or the fans.

In his most recent media scrum, he kickstarted things by doing something he’s done before – going after basketball icon LeBron James.