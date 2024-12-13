Colby Covington goes after LeBron James in latest rant
UFC star Colby Covington has gone after basketball legend LeBron James in his latest rant ahead of UFC Tampa.
This weekend, Colby Covington will make his return to the Octagon. In the wake of his loss to Leon Edwards, many have been left to wonder whether or not he still has what it takes to compete at the elite welterweight level. This weekend, he’ll try and prove himself in a huge collision with rising contender Joaquin Buckley.
RELATED: Colby Covington slams LeBron James after winning gold at 2024 Paris Olympics: “It’s disgusting!’
Of course, as we know, Covington is known for being a controversial figure. He lives to wind people up, whether it be other fighters, the media, or the fans.
In his most recent media scrum, he kickstarted things by doing something he’s done before – going after basketball icon LeBron James.
🚨UFC FIGHTER: COLBY COVINGTON: Just said this at the press conference being held for his upcoming fight this weekend:
COLBY: "I wanna ask LeBron, what does he mean by ‘there’s no party like a Diddy party?'"
"Is that the reason you left social media?"
"LeBron you’re a f*cking… pic.twitter.com/CDJSR7UUpS
— WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) December 11, 2024
Covington goes after James
“I’m gonna start this off since I’m the man of the hour, the man of the show,” Covington told MMA Junkie and other reporters without a question being asked. “I want to ask LeBron: What does he mean by ‘there’s no party like a Diddy party’? I truly want to know. And not only that, LeBron, how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I’m really curious to know. Is that the reason you left social media? Because all the backlash you were getting for going to so many Diddy parties? It’s just pathetic, man.
“People think this guy is a role model. He wants to defund the police, the most patriotic people in America serving and protecting our country. Lebron, you’re a f*cking scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you make of this feud? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington LeBron James UFC