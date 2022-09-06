Daniel Rodriguez excited to face Kevin Holland at UFC 279: “I finally get to shut that motherf****r up”

Daniel Rodriguez is excited to finally fight Kevin Holland.

Rodriguez and Holland are set to compete at UFC 279 in a 180lbs catchweight bout. The fight is a long time coming as the two were previously booked to collide in 2020. Unfortunately, Holland suffered an injury and the bout never came to fruition. Since then, Holland has been vocal in saying he wants to face ‘D-Rod’ and now he finally gets his wish.

“Shit bro, a couple of days ago like 10 o’clock everybody is hitting me up like ‘you want to fight in two weeks against Kevin Holland? I said ‘f**k it, let’s do it.’ Mr. two weeks’ notice is back,” Rodriguez said to Inside Fighting.

Although it is a short-notice fight, Daniel Rodriguez still is prepared and excited about the matchup. He knows it will be a fun fight for the fans and he’s also looking forward to shutting Kevin Holland up.

“Man, I see it being a fun ass fight. He’s definitely going to come out swinging and put up a fight. He has been calling me out for a long time, the whole time I’ve been injured he’s been trying to call me out,” Rodriguez explained. “I was scheduled to fight him, he got injured so it was kind of one of those things, it was a fight that was going to happen sooner or later and I honestly see myself coming out with the W… Kevin Holland, I finally get to shut that motherf****r up.”

Rodriguez hasn’t fought since August of 2021 where he beat Kevin Lee. ‘D-Rod’ has since been sidelined with multiple hand surgeries. However, he says he is fully healthy and had a simple message for Kevin Holland ahead of UFC 279.

“You got the fight you wanted homie, now you got to fight, motherf****r,” Rodriguez concluded.

Who do you think will win at UFC 279, Daniel Rodriguez or Kevin Holland?

