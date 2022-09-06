Khamzat Chimaev believes Kamaru Usman “wasn’t being focused” ahead of Leon Edwards fight, thinks he won’t “be the same guy again”

Khamzat Chimaev thinks Kamaru Usman didn’t put enough focus on Leon Edwards and how dangerous he is.

Usman was looking to defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 against Edwards. It served as a rematch after Usman beat Edwards by decision years ago before either of them were top contenders. In the rematch, it looked like the champ would once again win a decision but with less than a minute left Edwards scored a KO win that stunned many and for Chimaev, he believes that loss will change Usman.

“It was a crazy fight, good fight. I learned a lot of things about that fight. The guy (Usman) was too much high up ‘I’m gonna fight with Canelo,’ and he got shot,” Chimaev said to ESPN. “He wasn’t being focused. I don’t think he’ll be the same guy again in the mind. We’ve seen a lot of champions thinking no one can beat (them), because he defend so many times, now (he’s) unbeatable, that kind of thing, and bam, somebody knock you out. Now you know you’re human, as well.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev thinks Kamaru Usman won’t be the same guy after the loss, he does look forward to the potential fight. Of course, Usman would need to beat Leon Edwards in the trilogy and Chimaev would need to get past Nate Diaz on Saturday.

If that happens and the two are matched up against one another, Chimaev is confident he wouldn’t just beat Usman but would submit him.

“If it will happen, it will be a big fight,” Chimaev said. “Everyone wants to see that fight, because he’s almost the same kind of fighter like me. Good wrestling, good boxing, but his grappling is terrible. Leon Edwards took him down, take his back. If I take his back, I squeeze off his head. Everyone wants to see that fight.”

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev would finish Kamaru Usman if they fight?