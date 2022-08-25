Kevin Holland announces he’s returning at UFC 279 against Daniel Rodriguez

Kevin Holland will be returning at UFC 279 on September 10.

UFC president Dana White said he was looking to add some big fights to the pay-per-view card in Las Vegas and he has done just that. After adding Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang at welterweight, Holland took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he will be facing Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279.

Kevin Holland (23-7 and one No Contest) is on a two-fight winning streak since dropping down to welterweight as he TKO’d Alex Oliveira and submitted Tim Means. Holland has been in the UFC since 2018 and has fought 15 times going 10-4 and one No Contest.

Before the back-to-back wins, he had a No Contest against Kyle Daukaus due to an accidental clash of heads and lost back-to-back main event decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. In his UFC career, he has notable wins over Jacare Souza by KO, Joaquin Buckley, Anthony Hernandez, and Gerald Meerschaert among others. Holland and Rodriguez were also booked to fight on May 30 in 2020 but ‘Trailblazer’ suffered a shoulder injury.

Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) has not fought since last August when he beat Kevin Lee by decision to extend his win streak to three. During that run, he scored a first-round TKO over Preston Parsons and beat Mike Perry by decision. In the UFC, he’s 6-1 with his lone loss coming by controversial decision to Nicolas Dalby while also holding wins over Gabriel Green, Dwight Grant, and Tim Means.

With the addition of Kevin Holland vs. Rodriguez, UFC 279 is as follows:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker

Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks

Who do you think will win at UFC 279, Kevin Holland or Daniel Rodriguez?