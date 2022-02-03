Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the interim heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier believes the UFC will make another interim heavyweight title fight and suggests it will be Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

With Francis Ngannou currently in a contract dispute with the UFC and needing knee surgery, Cormier believes the promotion will make an interim title fight. If they decide to do that, ‘DC’ believes it has to be ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ for a few reasons.

“I think we’ll see another interim title. For me, what makes sense for that interim title is Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones,” Cormier said on RC & DC. “I think you put those two together and then no matter who wins, when Francis comes back, you have a massive fight waiting for you.”

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic needs to be in a title fight as he deserves that respect and the chance to try and reclaim his title. He’s considered arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, and is definitely deserving of being cast in the next heavyweight title fight.

As for Jon Jones, Cormier believes the UFC can’t waste ‘Bones’ finally moving to heavyweight without a belt being on the line. He isn’t sure how Jones will fare at heavyweight and if he were to lose, he may leave the division entirely. With that, Cormier believes that means Jones needs to be fighting for gold in his first time at heavyweight.

If the UFC does book Jones-Miocic as Cormier suggests, the former champ-champ also thinks it sets up nicely to do Ciryl Gane vs. Curtis Blaydes.

“If Jon Jones fights at heavyweight, you want a belt on the line. You don’t want him just fighting. I used to think that, oh, put him against Curtis Blaydes or somebody else,” Cormier said. “No, you put him in a fight where if he wins, the end visual is the belt getting strapped on him, even if it’s an interim title because then it just elevates the next fight. So I think Stipe-Jones is the fight to make, and I can see a world where Ciryl Gane fights against Curtis Blaydes. The heavyweight division is interesting right now, and the champion being away doesn’t really hurt it all that much.”

Who do you think would win, Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?