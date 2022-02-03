Jorge Masvidal releases the first episode of Judas Covington (Video)

Jorge Masvidal promised to deliver ‘The Story of Judas Covington’ and in doing so expose his former friend Colby Covington.

The former roommates turned bitter rivals, Covington and Masvidal, are set to collide in the headliner of UFC 272 on March 5, in Las Vegas, NV.

Both men will enter the fight looking to rebound from recent losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

It is a highly anticipated matchup, especially given the bad blood between the two. With that said, many fans feel the lead-up to Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington could easily rival the fight itself.

While both men have traded verbal jabs since their fight booking, ‘Gamebred’ stepped things up this evening by releasing episode 1 of ‘Judas Covington – The Real Streat Judas’.

Colby Covington (16-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, suffered his second career defeat to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most recent effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he takes to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ is coming off back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman in his latest efforts, the second of which was nasty KO loss (see that here).

In addition to releasing the above ‘Judas Covington’ video, Jorge has attempted to rattle Colby by suggesting that former US President Donald Trump will be rooting against him on March 5th.

“I know that for a fact. (Donald Trump) knows what a fighter looks like. He was around boxing forever. He knows what a nut-hugger, ass-kissing machine like Colby looks like. Colby tried to kiss his hand and Trump pulled that sh*t back! That’s on video man, it’s me all day.”

What did you think of episode 1 of ‘Judas Covington’ and who are you predicting to win at UFC 272? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!