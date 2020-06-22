Daniel Cormier slams potential Jon Jones vs Mike Tyson fight: It can go “right into the garbage can”

Daniel Cormier is not a fan of Jon Jones and Mike Tyson fighting one another.

Over the weekend, Jones and Tyson took to social media to call each other out where “Bones” said he would box Tyson if the former heavyweight champion would do a mixed martial arts fight afterward.

“Listen to this, UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Higher ratings, right?. But a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class fighter,” Mike Tyson said. “To make a $100 million, Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather. Jon Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money.”

Jones then followed it up agreeing to the scrap.

“I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the Octagon afterwards. And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you,” he said on social media.

For Jones’ longtime rival in Daniel Cormier, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion isn’t a fan of the potential contest.

“Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? In what, mixed martial arts? No, I don’t want to see it. That’s crazy, it’s odd, like even hearing the whole interaction is odd. I’m just going to ignore it. No-sell. You know how they say you no-sold something? I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can. Mike is just talking,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Look man, when you are in front of a camera like that and doing these things, sometimes you just talk and you are talking and talking and talking. I think that it is one of those times where Mike was just talking. The reality is, in order for Jones to make those types of dollars he’s going to go have to fight a guy like that in boxing and get a boxing type contract. It’s not wrong. He’s not wrong, still just not interested in it.”

Daniel Cormier is set to have his trilogy bout against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252 on August 15. For Jon Jones, meanwhile, he has been in a feud with the UFC over pay as of late. So, when he will compete again is to be seen but he is interested in fighting Mike Tyson.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier slamming a potential fight between Jon Jones and Mike Tyson?