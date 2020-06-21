Mike Tyson: “Jon Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has shared his thoughts regarding the ongoing pay disputes between the UFC and star fighters Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal.

‘Bones’ and ‘Gamebred’ both recently requested to be released by the UFC, this following failed negotiations with the promotion.

Jon Jones was in talks for a super-fight with Francis Ngannou, however those discussions fell through after Dana White claimed ‘Bones’ was looking for “Deontay Wilder money”.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was looking to secure a welterweight title fight with reigning division champion Kamaru Usman for July. Unfortunately, the UFC was not willing to give the surging welterweight contender a pay increase for the contest, and thus negotiations fell apart.

Mike Tyson, who has stated in the past that MMA Fighters will never be paid as well as Boxers, recently spoke to Charlie Mack about the Jon Jones situation.

“Listen to this, UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Higher ratings, right?. But a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class fighter. To make a $100 million, Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather. Jon Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money.” Mike Tyson suggested (via EssentiallySports.com).

‘Iron Mike’ announced his intentions of returning to the squared circle for some charity bouts earlier this year. Since then the boxing legend has released some terrifying videos showcasing that he still possesses that raw power which some him claim the heavyweight world titles years ago.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

Following his very public dispute with Dana White, ‘Bones’ announced he would be vacating his title, this while suggesting the Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the strap.

Mike Tyson has fielded a ton of offers and interest since announcing his comeback plans. However, as of this time Jon Jones is not among those names. Fighters who have expressed interest in taking on Tyson include Ken Shamrock, Tito Ortiz, Evander Holyfield and Wanderlei Silva.

What do you think of Mike Tyson suggesting that Jon Jones should fight him if he really wants some “super money”? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

