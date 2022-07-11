Jiri Prochazka confirms that he will rematch Glover Teixeira next: ”I will show you why I’m the champion”

Jiri Prochazka has confirmed that he will rematch Glover Teixeira next.

Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) has 13 wins in a row. The latest win coming on June 12th of this year at UFC 275. It was Prochazka vs Teixeira (33-8 MMA) in the light heavyweight battle, and with Teixeira only 28 seconds away from retaining his UFC crown, he tapped to the rear-naked choke that Jiri Prochazka applied in their main event bout. Many are calling it the ‘fight of the year’.

Glover Teixeira, 42, came into battle with Prochazka, 29, sporting six wins in a row. The Brazillian battled it out for nearly five full rounds.

Following the match, after Prochazki took possession of the belt, Teixeira hopped on to ‘Twitter’ asking for an immediate rematch:

“Rematch??@jiri_bjp@danawhite@ufc”

It looks like Prochazki has now responded to Teixeira’s request for said rematch.

In a video posted to ‘Twitter‘, Prochazka said:

“Hello everybody. I wish you a great day. And I may decide for next fight. And I want to fight Glover the next fight. Not because it will be another big fight but just one reason, my performance was bad in first fight. I will show you why I’m the champion. Clearly, decisively and I think Glover deserve it.”

Concluding, Prochazka said:

“So here’s the offer. I will show you why I’m the champion.”

Will you be watching a Prochazka vs Teixeira II? Do you believe Teixeira can defeat the Czech if they meet again in the Octagon?

