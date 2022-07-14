Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at middleweight: “I can sacrifice myself a little bit”

Jan Blachowicz has teased that he could meet UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again.

In March 2021, fans were treated to a super fight between two champions. In the main event of UFC 259, the then-light-heavyweight champion faced off with middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. Despite being an underdog, the Poland-native pulled off the upset.

Utilizing his wrestling and control, the 205-pound champion defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’. Now, over a year later, Blachowicz believes he could fight Adesanya again. However, it won’t take place at light-heavyweight. The comments come right after Blachowicz teased a fight with another champion, Kamaru Usman.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz teased a move down to 185-pounds. While he would prefer a fight with Jiri Prochazka, the former champion is open to the switch. The 39-year-old admitted that the weight jump would be tough, but doable.

To this point in his career, the former champion has never fought below 200-pounds. However, Blachowicz would be willing to try, in order to face Israel Adesanya again.

“Maybe this is the reason that now he will be very careful in the fights to not make any mistakes. Just don’t lose the fight. Maybe I have to cut the weight and give him rematch in his category. If I have a chance, why not? For Izzy and his belt, to fight for the belt? I can try.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Jan Blachowicz continued, “I don’t remember [the lightest I’ve been as an MMA fighter] but when I was a fighter in Muay Thai, it was 91 kilos or [200 pounds]. For a title, I can sacrifice myself a little bit. Why not? I will do it.”

