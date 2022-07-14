Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at middleweight: “I can sacrifice myself a little bit”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Jan Blachowicz has teased that he could meet UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again.

In March 2021, fans were treated to a super fight between two champions. In the main event of UFC 259, the then-light-heavyweight champion faced off with middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. Despite being an underdog, the Poland-native pulled off the upset.

Utilizing his wrestling and control, the 205-pound champion defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’. Now, over a year later, Blachowicz believes he could fight Adesanya again. However, it won’t take place at light-heavyweight. The comments come right after Blachowicz teased a fight with another champion, Kamaru Usman.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz teased a move down to 185-pounds. While he would prefer a fight with Jiri Prochazka, the former champion is open to the switch. The 39-year-old admitted that the weight jump would be tough, but doable.

To this point in his career, the former champion has never fought below 200-pounds. However, Blachowicz would be willing to try, in order to face Israel Adesanya again.

Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya, UFC 259
Image Credit: @ufc on Twitter

“Maybe this is the reason that now he will be very careful in the fights to not make any mistakes. Just don’t lose the fight. Maybe I have to cut the weight and give him rematch in his category. If I have a chance, why not? For Izzy and his belt, to fight for the belt? I can try.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Jan Blachowicz continued, “I don’t remember [the lightest I’ve been as an MMA fighter] but when I was a fighter in Muay Thai, it was 91 kilos or [200 pounds]. For a title, I can sacrifice myself a little bit. Why not? I will do it.”

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Israel Adesanya again? Sound off in the comment section below!

