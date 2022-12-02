Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler

Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler.

It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup.

Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice to Kamaru Usman and most recently to Colby Covington, in March of this year at UFC 272.

Chandler is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in November of this year at UFC 281.

Cormier, speaking on his podcast, ‘3 Rounds with Daniel Cormier’ had this to say about a Masvidal vs Chandler fight (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I believe there’s more value in this fight for Masvidal than he even believes. He seems to still want to be champion, and I think that the first step in trying to be a champion is exactly what he’s doing – trying to get on the same card as Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards because, as we saw before, that’s how he got his first championship fight.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said:

“I think he needs to recognize that there’s more value in the Chandler fight than he believes because it might just get him closer to what he wants, and that’s another shot at the welterweight championship. The first thing you gotta do is find a way to get on that card, and if no one else is available, that guy in Tennessee would step up right away.”

Concluding Cormier stated:

“This tells me that Mike’s focus has shifted a bit. It feels like now the title isn’t at the forefront for Michael Chandler because the guys that he’s calling aren’t in championship contention. You all know that Jorge Masvidal’s championship days are a bit behind him and Conor McGregor also is not in title contention.”

Do you agree with UFC commentator Cormier that Masvidal should reconsider a bout with Chandler?

