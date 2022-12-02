Sean O’Malley explains why the Liver King steroid revelations suck: “His nine tenets… They’re all good sh*t”

Sean O’Malley is explaining why the Liver King steroid revelations suck.

Sean O’Malley is speaking out concerning reports of the ‘Liver King’ (Brian Johnson) allegedly using steroids.

Johnson, 45, has amassed a following of over 1.7 million. The Liver King’s claim to fame is that he lives an ‘ancestral lifestyle’ which includes eating raw liver, raw eggs, among other things, and along with intense workouts he maintains his ripped physique.

The Liver King is an influencer and owner of a company ‘Ancestral Supplements’ that sells nutritional supplements.

A YouTuber with 217K subscribers, and 34 million views on his channel, Johnson shares videos about his health, his daily life routine, and his belief that there are 9 Ancestral Tenets to staying fit and healthy naturally. Those 9 Tenets consist of Sleep, Eat, Move, Shield, Connect, Cold, Sun, Fight, and Bond.

However, earlier this week emails were leaked that indicate Brian Johnson has been using several PEDs (performance enhancing drugs). A fellow bodybuilder/YouTuber, Derek, ousted Johnson by making emails he sent to an unnamed bodybuilding coach is 2021 public, on his ‘More Plates More Dates’ channel.

Speaking on the ‘BrOMalley Show’, Sean O’Malley gave praise to the Liver King and the 9 Tenants. ‘Sugar’ also addressed the recent revelations that Johnson has been using PED’s saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

"It s**ks because what if he would've been like, 'Yeah, I'm on (steroids). I still believe in the nine essential tenets, ancestral tenets. But yeah, I f**king take extra sh*t to look f**king yoked.' It'd be way different because sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight — His nine tenets… They're all good sh*t!"

O’Malley continues to believe the Liver King’s preachings are ‘good for people to hear’ and feels that there’s nothing wrong with Johnson using steroids as he isn’t a professional fighter or sportsperson.

Do you agree with ‘Sugar’ that there’s nothing wrong with the Liver King using steroids or are you of the belief that by doing so and getting caught it makes the influencer nothing but a sham.

