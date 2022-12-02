Alberta becomes the second province to ban UFC betting

Alberta is following in Ontario’s footsteps by banning UFC betting.

On Thursday, it was revealed Ontario – the most populated province in Canada – decided to ban UFC betting due to integrity concerns. The AGCO oversees the regulated gaming industry in Ontario, and requires sports governing bodies to enforce codes of conduct that include prohibitions on betting by insiders and to have sufficient integrity safeguards in place to mitigate the risk of match-fixing.

According to a statement from the AGCO, the UFC does not prohibit all insiders from betting on UFC events, which could include an athlete’s coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers, medical professionals, or other persons with access to non-public information.

“The Standards exist to protect the betting public and to provide the necessary safeguards against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other integrity issues,” Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO, AGCO, said in a statement. “This is not a decision we take lightly, knowing the popularity of UFC events in Ontario’s sports books. However, the risks of insider betting on event and wagering integrity should be highly concerning to all. It certainly is to us. We will continue to work with gaming operators, the OLG, iGaming Ontario, and UFC to ensure that wagering on UFC events meets the AGCO’s Standards.”

UFC betting now banned in two provinces

Immediately, it caught the attention of the MMA world, and now Alberta – another province in Canada – has decided to ban UFC betting. The news was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

BREAKING: Alberta has become the second Canadian province to halt UFC wagering, per an AGLC (Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis) spokesperson. Pending UFC wagers have been voided and the stake has been returned to the player. Story coming soon to https://t.co/Fw7QNOv43S — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 2, 2022

Of course, a big part of this is due to the Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fight that had a ton of controversy. A ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and win by first-round KO and right away it was clear Minner was hurt. He ended up losing by first-round TKO and the fight was set to be investigated by.

As of right now, the Las Vegas-based promotion has yet to comment on Ontario and now Alberta banning UFC betting. Whether or not this is the last province or state to ban is also uncertain.

