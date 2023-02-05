Daniel Cormier advises Charles Oliveira on how to secure a future UFC fight with Conor McGregor: “Get personal, get nasty if you want to cash that check”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given Charles Oliveira some advice regarding a possible fight with Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Conor McGregor will be one of the two coaches in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. He’ll be doing so alongside Michael Chandler, with the plan being for them to fight in September.

Prior to that, though, questions arose regarding who Conor would battle. Plenty of contenders emerged, with Charles Oliveira being one of them.

However, in a recent interview, ‘Do Bronx’ made it clear that he isn’t interested in calling out McGregor anymore as he rarely gets a response.

Cormier, in a video of his own, gave his thoughts on why that might be the case.

“I really believe that for Charles Oliveira now, not holding that belt – that belt was the one thing that made him valuable to Conor,” Cormier said. “Conor thought, ‘Well, this is a guy that strikes. This is a guy that can be hurt. This is a guy that holds the championship, so I want to fight that dude.’ But when you talk about star power and risk management, you ain’t looking to fight ‘Do Bronx’ if it ain’t for something so grand like a championship.

Cormier advises Oliveira

“If he really does want an opportunity, I think Oliveira needs to talk more about McGregor and be more insulting about McGregor and talk about all the issues that McGregor has. From the issue with the bus, from the issue to the fight with the man in the pub, to the issue that he’s going through now. I think he has to get as personal as personal can be. … So ‘Do Bronx’: Get personal, get nasty if you want to cash that check.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

