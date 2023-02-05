Fedor Emelianenko reveals the favorite fight of his legendary MMA career

Fedor Emelianenko has revealed his favourite fight from his legendary mixed martial arts career.

Last night, the iconic career of Fedor Emelianenko finally came to an end. He took on Ryan Bader in a rematch for the Bellator heavyweight championship, with Bader easily winning the contest via TKO.

Fedor was always seen as the underdog and now, he can ride off into the sunset.

Because of that, we have the opportunity to look back on the run of what may well be the best heavyweight in the history of the game.

As per the man himself, his favourite ever contest came when he collided with Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira for the first time.

“The first fight with Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira,” Emelianenko said. “He was No. 1 at the moment, champion of Pride, had the belt. I had to activate my fighter IQ 100%. And thank god, it was good enough for the win.”

Quotes via MMA News

King Fedor

Fedor won the bout via unanimous decision, capturing the Pride heavyweight title in the process.

They fought twice more, with the rematch being a no contest and the trilogy fight also going in Fedor’s favour.

Emelianenko has had his fair share of setbacks throughout his career. Depsite that, he’s always been viewed as one of the greatest of all time.

He didn’t have the UFC fight that everyone wanted to see and some may hold that against him. Alas, real fans of the game will know what he brought to the dance, and what he’ll leave behind now he’s gone.

