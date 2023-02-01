Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”

UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor.

For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

The theories, of course, have been extensive. Alas, if recent reports from Severe MMA are to be believed, ‘Notorious’ will return to the cage after coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

One man who has been going after that fight for a long time is Charles Oliveira. The former UFC lightweight champion even made it known last summer that he would’ve preferred to have fought Conor in his last fight as opposed to Islam Makhachev.

During a recent Q&A at UFC 283, Oliveira explained why he isn’t so sure it’ll happen.

“There are no fools here, everybody knows we want this fight because he’ll give us a lot of money, but I do think he’s a guy that needs to be hyped,” said Oliveira. “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything. I’ll be ready to fight him the day he wants, but I won’t call him out anymore.”

Oliveira gives up on McGregor

“McGregor chickened out a long time ago,” Oliveira added. “Like Rafael [dos Anjos] said, he handpicks his fights. I think he looks at the guy and thinks ‘I can beat this one,’ and then he signs the contract. He’s right not to fight me because he knows what will happen.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

