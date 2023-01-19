The first episode of Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night with a whole host of fights, or slap battles, taking place.

The last few weeks have seen a whole lot of promotion for Power Slap. The league, founded by UFC president Dana White, was set to debut on TBS last week.

However, the scandal surrounding Dana led to that being pushed back to Wednesday 18th.

Finally, last night, fans and critics got the chance to see the highly-produced show that is Power Slap.

In terms of the highlights, it’s about what you would expect – a whole lot of people slapping each other without much safety involved.

The biggest hits. The most explosive moments. It’s all here in Power Slap: Beyond the Match 🖐💥

pic.twitter.com/lRgASfmZVi — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) January 19, 2023

Our @PowerSlapLeague striker Rob Perez is an absolute animal, which is partly why he’s called the One Eyed Wolf! 🐺 Don’t miss all the action when Power Slap debuts TONIGHT on TBS at 10PM ET/PT pic.twitter.com/ezdkhxQDul — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2023

POWER SLAP – EPISODE I

Ron “Wolverine” Bata will fight Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona at the end of the season

Rob Perez def. Ryan Phillips via unanimous decision

Michael Smith def. Alex Asbury via doctor stoppage

Duane Crespo def. Matthew Strickland via 1st round stoppage

Jewell Scott def. Anthony Green via 2nd round stoppage

Sheena Bathory def. Kortney Olson via stoppage

Wesley Drain def. Jon Kennedy via stoppage

Six fights were then highlighted very quickly, with the broadcast taking the opportunity to explain the rules

Vern Cathey def. Devon Schwan via 1st round stoppage

Results via MMA Mania

We’re in a particularly strange era for combat sports. While many have accepted the likes of karate and bare-knuckle boxing making a mainstream comeback, this is different.

There are so many uncertainties involved with something like this. Who knows, perhaps it will be a resounding success – but there’s definitely a long way to go.

What do you think about Power Slap as a concept? Will it be a success or will it be a failure? Are we going to see Dana White receive any kind of punishment for his NYE actions? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!