Gilbert Burns reveals Belal Muhammad turned him down at UFC 283, wants to know “how the f**k” Muhammad passed him in the rankings

Gilbert Burns claims Belal Muhammad turned him down to fight at UFC 283.

Burns had been calling for a fight for quite some time and wanted to return at UFC 283 in Brazil. Yet, he had a difficult time in getting a fight as he claims Muhammad turned him down which is why he is now fighting Neil Magny.

Although Muhammad turning him down was frustrating for Burns, what also made him frustrated is the fact Muhammad is now ahead of him in the welterweight rankings which he doesn’t understand why.

“It never moves. I got frustrated with that too, I’m over it already, I’m focused on Neil Magny. But how the heck, Belal Muhammad beats Sean Brady, I have nothing to do with that and he passes me in the ranks? Okay, he got a couple of wins but he never beat me, (so) why (did) he take my place? And, he declined the fight when they offered him to fight each other here in Rio,” Burns said at UFC 283 media day. “We all know why (he turned it down) because he got my place. If he was still number five he would say yes. That is one thing I don’t like. It’s out of my control but that was a little frustrating. How the f**k this guy pass me in the ranks? He didn’t beat me and he don’t want to fight me, why?”

As of right now, Belal Muhammad has yet to respond to Gilbert Burns or offer a reason as to why he declined the fight if he truly did. However, Muhammad has made it clear he wants a title fight next time out.

Burns, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since last April when he dropped a decision to Khamzat Chimaev. Prior to that, he beat Stephen Thompson by decision to return to the win column after being TKO’d by Kamaru Usman for the belt.

What do you make of Gilbert Burns saying Belal Muhammad turned him down?