Dana White slams critics concerned about brain damage in Power Slap league: “If you don’t f*cking like it, don’t watch it”

Dana White has a message for those concerned about brain damage in his upcoming Power Slap league.

Last year, the UFC president announced his newest venture, as he revealed the Power Slap league. The new sport quickly received clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to proceed. In the process, they established several rules for the upstart league, slated to hold events at the UFC Apex.

It’s worth noting that one of the rules is, literally, no defense. The rounds are scored 10-9, similar to MMA. The only way to score the matches is by slap impact, recoverability time, and reaction. Naturally, matches can also end by stoppage, or disqualification as well.

The Power Slap League has come under heavy fire since its announcement. Since combat sports have been around, brain damage has been a risk. However, for those competing in the Slap League, it’s guaranteed, as defense is literally illegal.

Earlier this week, Dana White hit back at skeptics during an edition of Slap! Shorts. There, the UFC president stated that for those worried, he recommended them not to watch.

“We spend the money to make sure that we have two healthy people in there,” stated White during the clip. “We have proper medical attention during, and after the fight. There are all the things we needed to educate people on. Just like we had to educate people in mixed-martial arts.”

He continued, “But, in Slap, they take three to five slaps per event. Fighters in boxing, they take three or four hundred punches in a fight. You guess what my answer to [the criticism] is? If you don’t f*cking like it, don’t watch it. Nobody is asking you to watch this. Oh, you’re disgusted by it? Watch The Voice.”

Dana White’s Power Slap League is currently set to debut on January 18th, on TBS. The show was previously slated for its debut last week but was postponed after the promoter slapped his wife in a nightclub.

