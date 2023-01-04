Dana White’s mother described her son as a “vindictive tyrant” in 2011 biography: “As the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed”

In comments that have once again gone viral, Dana White’s mother previously described her son as a tyrant.

It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White isn’t everyone’s favourite person. While he’s been able to help build an incredibly successful promotion, it’s come at a cost.

From fighters to fans and even family, White has had to deal with a lot of backlash for his decisions. Some don’t tend to care, given the UFC’s importance within MMA, whereas others want to shine a light on his problems.

Dana was back in the spotlight in recent days after footage captured him hitting his wife during an altercation. The boss has since apologized for what transpired.

In the wake of that, old quotes from a 2011 book have been brought back to the surface as per a report from Sportskeeda.

“It is difficult for me to see how, as the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed into someone who is egotistical, self-centered, arrogant, and cruel. Dana went from being a true friend, a good son, and a truly nice person to being a vindictive tyrant who lacks any feelings for how he treats others.”

White’s mother hits out

“Dana has a reputation for being ruthless and going after anyone he feels has said or done anything he doesn’t like with a vengeance.

“Anyone who has ever worked for Dana knows Dana is dangerous and vengeful and will take legal action in a heartbeat.”

“I have no idea where Dana got his filthy mouth because when he was growing up I didn’t swear in front of Dana or his sister,” she wrote. “At times, I don’t know how he can possibly make a comprehensible sentence with the f-bombs used as every other word.”

Quotes via FCFighter.com

What are your thoughts on these Dana White allegations? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!