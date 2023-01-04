Jon Jones declares he will become UFC champion in 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has declared that he will become champion once again this year.

The rise of Jon Jones, in many ways, was unrivalled. He became the youngest UFC title holder ever over a decade ago and he did it without breaking a sweat. While he may have had his issues outside of the cage, no man has ever been able to defeat him in the Octagon.

Unfortunately for the masses, it’s been almost three years since we last saw him compete in mixed martial arts. Back in February 2020, he controversially beat Dominick Reyes to successfully retain his 205-pound title.

Ever since then he’s been teasing a move up to heavyweight. Nothing has quite come to fruition but if you believe the rumour mill, we should expect an answer sooner rather than later.

There’s a lot of speculation flying around and ‘Bones’ himself has contributed to that. In this latest tweet, he’s made his message loud and clear – and also, short and sweet.

“#Champion2023”

Jones goes for gold

Becoming a two-weight UFC champion is an accomplishment usually reserved for the best of the best. It’s good, then, that Jon Jones is viewed as one of the greatest of all time.

Whether or not he’s talented enough to get over the hump isn’t the issue. The problem is that nobody really knows just what he can bring to the table at heavyweight. A bout with Curtis Blaydes has been floated around as a good test for him but in reality, the showdown everyone wants to see is him vs Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship in a mammoth superfight.

Do you think we will see Jon Jones fight for the UFC heavyweight title in 2023? If he does, do you believe he will win? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!