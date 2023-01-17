Johnny Walker not ruling out grappling with Paul Craig, plans to get a stoppage win at UFC 283: “If 2023 goes the way I want, I get the title shot in 2024”

Johnny Walker is prepared to grapple at UFC 283.

Walker is set to be on the pay-per-view main card against Paul Craig in an intriguing matchup at light heavyweight. It’s also exciting for Walker as he gets to fight at home in Rio de Janeiro in front of his friends and family.

“Yes, I’m excited (to fight) in my hometown in front of my friends and family and I’ve been training really hard,” Walker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I can’t wait to be there… It’s going to be special, I’m going to feel the energy of my people and they are going to motivate me and give me a lot of energy to put in the fight. It’s going to be awesome.”

After Walker beat Ion Cutelaba, he wanted to fight in Brazil but wasn’t sure who he would fight. When he was offered Craig, Walker says he was excited for the matchup as he believes it is a good fight for him.

Not only does Johnny Walker think he is the better striker, but he says he can also grapple Paul Craig at UFC 283 and have success.

“I’ve watched all his fights, I know what he is going to do, so I’m ready. I’m going to feel him, I’m an experienced fighter so I will see how hurt he is,” Walker said. “But, maybe I take him down as well. Maybe I pull guard on him, no one pulls guard on him.”

If Walker does go to the mat with Craig, he believes he could get a submission win. Regardless, the Brazilian is confident he will get a stoppage win early in the scrap.

“It’s going to be a fun fight for me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Walker added. “But, I’m going to finish the fight, I’m going to knock him out or I’m going to submit him. No points, I never go for the points.”

Should Johnny Walker get a stoppage win, he isn’t sure what would be next but hopes to be active in 2023. If all goes his way, he says he will be fighting for UFC gold in 2024.

“I’m not in a rush right now. But, this year I want to have as many fights as I can, maybe three times,” Walker said. “I’m starting early in January, so it will be good for me. If 2023 goes the way I want, I get the title shot in 2024.”

